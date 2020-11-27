Yellow Friday Sale: Shop with Shah Rukh Khan, get crazy deals in Dubai
Also, if you shop for Dh200 or more on noon express products and use the code YF, you can win an apartment from Emaar worth Dh1 million.
Join Shah Rukh Khan and get the best deals at the craziest sale of the year.
Use the code: SRK and get an extra 10 per cent off on your order. Share the video, tag @noon and use the hashtag #YellowFridaySale for a chance to WIN an iPhone 12.
Also, if you shop for Dh200 or more on noon express products and use the code YF, you can win an apartment from Emaar worth Dh1 million or a car from Mitsubishi in AE and Ford Escape in SA.
Bonus for KT readers: Use code CRAZYKT/KTYELLOW TO GET AN EXTRA 20% OFF!
Important announcement: Today evening (Friday, November 27), noon will turn four of the region's most iconic buildings yellow – PIF Tower, Burj Khalifa, ADGM, ADNOC. This has never been done before and perfectly illustrates noon's position as the region's local e-commerce platform.
-
