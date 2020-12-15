World's Coolest Winter: New UAE song to act like tour guide for listeners
The release is in line with the local tourism campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed this week
A new song titled ‘Beautiful UAE’ has been launched to highlight the beauty of each emirate in the country.
Produced and overseen by the UAE Government Media Office, the release has been timed to coincide with the launch of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai earlier this week.
Featuring Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis and the UAE Choir, the song celebrates the major attractions that lend each emirate their charm and encourages the general public to rediscover the country’s hidden gems. In the music video, shots of the UAE’s natural beauty are interspersed with a wide array of activities that can be enjoyed across the country.
Poet Anwar AlMushiri, who penned the lyrics, compared the words to a ‘tourist guide for listeners’ that cover the country’s landmarks. “The song narrates the values that the UAE has long been associated with from hospitality, tolerance and generosity to its natural beauty and authenticity. Through the song, we invite people to enjoy the natural treasures and landmarks right under their feet that many around the world seek to visit.”
A slew of outdoor sporting events — from watersports to hiking, mountain biking and more — is evidently one of the highlights of the video. These are part of the country’s continued efforts to promote an active lifestyle, said a statement released by the media office.
-
Health
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs breakthrough...
Pacemaker, smaller than one-dirham coin, implanted amid technological ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE hotel cleaner jailed for peeping into...
The defendant and the hotel were also ordered to pay Dh50,000. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE jobs: Hospitals, clinics go on a hiring spree
Companies are hiring nurses, doctors, relationship executives and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport...
The ministry renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai