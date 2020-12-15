World's Coolest Winter: New UAE song to act like tour guide for listeners

The release is in line with the local tourism campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed this week

A new song titled ‘Beautiful UAE’ has been launched to highlight the beauty of each emirate in the country.

Produced and overseen by the UAE Government Media Office, the release has been timed to coincide with the launch of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai earlier this week.

Featuring Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis and the UAE Choir, the song celebrates the major attractions that lend each emirate their charm and encourages the general public to rediscover the country’s hidden gems. In the music video, shots of the UAE’s natural beauty are interspersed with a wide array of activities that can be enjoyed across the country.

Poet Anwar AlMushiri, who penned the lyrics, compared the words to a ‘tourist guide for listeners’ that cover the country’s landmarks. “The song narrates the values that the UAE has long been associated with from hospitality, tolerance and generosity to its natural beauty and authenticity. Through the song, we invite people to enjoy the natural treasures and landmarks right under their feet that many around the world seek to visit.”

A slew of outdoor sporting events — from watersports to hiking, mountain biking and more — is evidently one of the highlights of the video. These are part of the country’s continued efforts to promote an active lifestyle, said a statement released by the media office.