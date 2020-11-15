Weather warning issued in UAE: Rough sea and rain forecast for today

Filed on November 15, 2020 | Last updated on November 15, 2020 at 08.45 am

Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads.

Light to moderate rains lashed various parts of the country on Sunday morning, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Residents and motorists have been warned to be attentive and cautious as weather conditions may cause a drop in visibility and roads may become slippery.

Khor Fakkan , Al zubarah and Luluyah in Sharjah and Al Bidya in Fujairah received light moderate rainfall in the early hours of the day.

Heavy rain fell in various parts of the country on Saturday and more is expected today, with cloud cover persisting across the country. The weather bureau has advised residents to stay away from wadis during heavy rains due to flash floods.

Sharing today's weather, the NCM said it is expected to be cloudy at times over eastern and northern areas over the sea, associated with rainfall.

Moderate winds in general, causing dusty conditions over the internal and the exposed areas, may reduce horizontal visibility at times.

"Fresh southeasterly winds are expected and might reach 40kmph at times. The wave height is expected to reach up to 6 feet high," NCM said.

The temperature today could hover between 27°C to 31°C in the coastal areas and between 29°C to 33°C in the internal areas.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.1°C in Jabal Jais at 6am.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.