Weather warning issued in UAE: Rough sea and rain forecast for today
Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads.
Light to moderate rains lashed various parts of the country on Sunday morning, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Residents and motorists have been warned to be attentive and cautious as weather conditions may cause a drop in visibility and roads may become slippery.
Khor Fakkan , Al zubarah and Luluyah in Sharjah and Al Bidya in Fujairah received light moderate rainfall in the early hours of the day.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/6mOt5qZyrV— (@NCMS_media) November 15, 2020
/ ( ) ( )— (@NCMS_media) November 15, 2020
Moderate rain rain over Al zubarah / Luluyah (Sharjah) and Light rain over Al Bidya (Fujairah)# #_ # #_ #__#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
- ( )— (@NCMS_media) November 15, 2020
Light rain over Zubara – Khor Fakkan (Sharjah)# #_ # #_ #__#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
Heavy rain fell in various parts of the country on Saturday and more is expected today, with cloud cover persisting across the country. The weather bureau has advised residents to stay away from wadis during heavy rains due to flash floods.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 14, 2020
#CommitToWin#_ pic.twitter.com/RBOgXSN8vh
Sharing today's weather, the NCM said it is expected to be cloudy at times over eastern and northern areas over the sea, associated with rainfall.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/mICLKbAuSC— (@NCMS_media) November 15, 2020
Moderate winds in general, causing dusty conditions over the internal and the exposed areas, may reduce horizontal visibility at times.
"Fresh southeasterly winds are expected and might reach 40kmph at times. The wave height is expected to reach up to 6 feet high," NCM said.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/Uv36dfhBR7— (@NCMS_media) November 15, 2020
The temperature today could hover between 27°C to 31°C in the coastal areas and between 29°C to 33°C in the internal areas.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.1°C in Jabal Jais at 6am.
#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.1°C in Jabal Jais at 06:00 UAE Local Time.— (@NCMS_media) November 15, 2020
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
Weather warning issued in UAE: Rough sea and rain ...
Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads. READ MORE
-
Transport
How new road projects in Dubai saved residents'...
The savings in time and fuel in 2019 amounted to Dh24.42 billion,... READ MORE
-
Health
Diabetes increases Covid risks, take extra...
The doctor said the chances of a diabetic contracting Covid are... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain in UAE: Residents warned of flash flooding
The weather bureau has advised residents to stay away from wadis... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews