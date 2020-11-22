Filed on November 22, 2020 | Last updated on November 22, 2020 at 08.42 am

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, temperature drops to 10.6°C in parts of UAE

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C to 34°C along internal areas.

The weather on Sunday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general with increased relative humidity during nights, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

"The country witnessed a clear sky today morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.6°C in Jais Mountain while Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 33.4 °C in Swihan," the weather bureau said.

#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.6 °C in Jabal Jais at 01:30 UAE Local Time. — (@NCMS_media) November 22, 2020

#The_highest_temperature_recorded over the country today is 33.4 °C in Swihan at 14:30 UAE Local Time. — (@NCMS_media) November 21, 2020

The maximum temperatures will range from 29°C to 34°C in the interior regions, 28°C to 31°C along the coast and 23°C to 27°C in the mountains.

The NCMS said the humidity will increase by late night and early morning over the northern areas.

The maximum humidity would be 65 to 85 per cent across coastal, 55 to 75 per cent in interior regions and between 35 to 55 per cent in the mountains.

"The wind will be light to moderate and will be southeasterly to northwesterly, with a speed of 15 - 25 kmph, reaching 35 kmph at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and in Oman sea," NCM said.