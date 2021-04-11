- EVENTS
UAE weather: Temperature to touch 42°C; it may rain today
The weather will be hot during the day with light to moderate winds.
The weather in UAE on Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be clear to partly cloudy and sometimes dusty with some low clouds appearing in the morning to the east, which will cause rainfall in the afternoon.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/hL9trcfwWq— (@NCMS_media) April 10, 2021
Overall, the weather will be hot during the day with light to moderate winds.
"The country witnessed a clear sky today morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.9°C in Jais Mountain while Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded at 41.1°C in Saih Al Salem," the weather bureau said.
#__ 17.9 ( ) 02:00 .#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 17.9 °C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 02:00 UAE Local time.— (@NCMS_media) April 11, 2021
#__ 41.1 () 15:30 .#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 41.1°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 15:30 UAE Local Time.— (@NCMS_media) April 10, 2021
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 37 – 42°C along internal areas, 35 – 40°C along the coast and 23 – 28°C in the mountains.
The maximum humidity would be 60 to 80 per cent across coastal, 60 to 80 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 60 per cent in the mountains.
Winds are expected to be northwesterly, moderate to active and strong on the sea, at a speed ranging between 15 to 25, up to 35kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
