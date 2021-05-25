- EVENTS
UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Tuesday
Country experienced two extreme weather events on Monday.
The weather in UAE on Tuesday will be hot and dusty, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times during the daytime - with some clouds appearing Eastward by afternoon.
It will be hot during the daytime with mercury rising to 49°C.
Two extreme weather events in UAE on Monday
Light to moderate winds freshening at times during daytime.
The sea will be Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
