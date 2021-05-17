Weather
UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 17, 2021

(KT file)

It will be fair and dusty in the UAE on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general with a probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




