UAE weather: Hazy, humid forecast for Tuesday

The weather in UAE will be hazy and humid on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon southward.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.