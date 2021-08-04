UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Wednesday; slight dip in temperature

Heavy rain, hail continue to lash parts of the country in summer.

The weather will continue to be humid and hazy on Wednesday with a slight drop in temperatures, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures will tend to decrease slightly - getting humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation northward.

Video: UAE sees heavy rain, hail in summer

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.