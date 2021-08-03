Weather alert: UAE sees heavy rain, hail in summer

In one video, motorists of light and heavy vehicles can be seen battling poor visibility amid the downpour.

Some parts of the UAE are witnessing heavy rains, lightning and even hail, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The authority took to its social media handles to post a slew of videos, in which parts of the emirate can be seen experiencing inclement weather amid a deluge of heavy showers.

The NCM recorded hail over Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road going towards Maliha, as well as heavy rain with hail over Al Khari in Ras Al Khaimah.

Moderate to heavy rain also lashed the village of Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, it said.

A video graphic posted by the authority also showed 3D radar images of cloud formation over the area.

Several videos showed fast-moving muddy rivers that had formed due to the downpours.

In another video, motorists of light and heavy vehicles in Sharjah could be seen battling poor visibility as rains lashed the emirate.