Weather alert: UAE sees heavy rain, hail in summer
In one video, motorists of light and heavy vehicles can be seen battling poor visibility amid the downpour.
Some parts of the UAE are witnessing heavy rains, lightning and even hail, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The authority took to its social media handles to post a slew of videos, in which parts of the emirate can be seen experiencing inclement weather amid a deluge of heavy showers.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Suhail star to mark end of extreme summer heat; expected date revealed
>> UAE: NCM infrastructure includes over 100 weather stations, 9 radars
The NCM recorded hail over Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road going towards Maliha, as well as heavy rain with hail over Al Khari in Ras Al Khaimah.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/OCgPREAJzE— (@NCMS_media) August 3, 2021
Moderate to heavy rain also lashed the village of Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, it said.
A video graphic posted by the authority also showed 3D radar images of cloud formation over the area.
# #_ # #_ #__— (@NCMS_media) August 3, 2021
3D Radar images of cloud formation over the area#rain #cloudseeding #national_Center_of_Meteorology pic.twitter.com/zk942WOXkJ
Several videos showed fast-moving muddy rivers that had formed due to the downpours.
August 3, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/fPRPZCLFqr— (@NCMS_media) August 3, 2021
In another video, motorists of light and heavy vehicles in Sharjah could be seen battling poor visibility as rains lashed the emirate.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/WWlLXd7MTU— (@NCMS_media) August 3, 2021
-
Weather
Weather alert: UAE sees heavy rain, hail in summer
In one video, motorists of light and heavy vehicles can be seen... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police nab gang specialised in stealing ACs, ...
A research and investigation team was formed, which monitored the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi schools boost drive to get students...
Campuses are ready to welcome pupils back for face-to-face learning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Teen with stage 4 cancer scores 97% in...
17-year-old Bibin Baldev Raj aspires to become a lawyer. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: ICA nod must for travel from...
The approval can be obtained from the ICA website. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE clarifies criteria for Covid vaccine booster...
Close to 71 per cent of UAE residents have received both doses of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Which Covid vaccines are approved?
Under new categories announced on Tuesday, residents fully vaccinated ... READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’