UAE weather: Fog, rise in temperature likely on Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 5, 2021
Some internal areas in the UAE will see a slight increase in temperatures on Monday. — File photo by Shihab

The National Centre of Meteorology says the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas


Parts of the UAE will likely experience fog or mist on Monday morning, a weather forecast has said.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures tend to increase slightly on Monday, especially in internal areas. The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas. Low clouds will appear over east coast by morning. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, are expected, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 10–20 kmph, the NCM said.




