UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday
The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty on Monday -- with rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy over eastern and internal areas with multiple convective clouds associated with different intensity rainfall especially over eastern and southern areas.
Moderate to fresh winds to strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.
Fresh Southeasterly to Easterly winds with speed of 40 km/hr and rough Sea at times in the Arabian Gulf with wave height 3 – 5 / 6 Ft offshore from 21:00 Sunday 03/10/2021 until 09:00 Monday 04/10/2021#Sea #Sea_Alert #Arabian_Gulf #NCM pic.twitter.com/EYDf2tG1g1— (@NCMS_media) October 3, 2021
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.
