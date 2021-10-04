Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 4, 2021

(File)

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty on Monday -- with rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy over eastern and internal areas with multiple convective clouds associated with different intensity rainfall especially over eastern and southern areas.

Moderate to fresh winds to strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211003&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009801&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 