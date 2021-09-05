UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain on Sunday

Humid by night and Monday morning

Far to partly cloudy weather will prevail in general on Sunday, with a slight chance of rain.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. These may become convective over the mountains by afternoon.

Several areas had reported similar rains on Saturday.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.