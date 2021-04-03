Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather alert: Sand storm warning issued

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 3, 2021
(File photo)

Police urge residents to drive cautiously as visibility has been affected.

Authorities in the UAE have urged drivers to be cautious due to low visibility caused by dust storms.

The police warned residents against taking videos of the storm.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a code yellow alert, warning of 40km/h winds causing dust storms over exposed areas from 2.45pm to 8pm.

The NCM also predicted that visibility would be reduced to less than 2,000 metres.

ALSO READ: Video: Desert sand takes over UAE road; dust storm alert issued




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210412&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419785&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 