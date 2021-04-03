- EVENTS
UAE weather alert: Sand storm warning issued
Police urge residents to drive cautiously as visibility has been affected.
Authorities in the UAE have urged drivers to be cautious due to low visibility caused by dust storms.
April 3, 2021
The police warned residents against taking videos of the storm.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a code yellow alert, warning of 40km/h winds causing dust storms over exposed areas from 2.45pm to 8pm.
Fresh Westerly to Northwesterly winds with a speed reaching 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 m at times over some exposed Western areas, from 14:45 until 20:00 Saturday 03/04/2021. pic.twitter.com/HjhLhYLpO0— (@NCMS_media) April 3, 2021
The NCM also predicted that visibility would be reduced to less than 2,000 metres.
April 3, 2021
