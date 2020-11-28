Filed on November 28, 2020 | Last updated on November 28, 2020 at 02.26 am

UAE weather alert: Chance of rain and dusty conditions on Saturday

The NCM said the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the sea and some coastal and eastern areas with a probability of light rain.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) added in its weather forecast that the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.