UAE weather alert: Beware of strong winds, dusty conditions

Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 07.49 am

Temperatures are expected to decrease due to the strong wind.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday issued an alert due to strong winds and dusty conditions, which are reducing horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 meters.

The NCM also warned the public about rough conditions at sea.

Fog was reported in various parts of the country earlier today.

The police also urged drivers to follow the instructions shown on smart information boards installed on various roads and be alert while driving in foggy weather conditions.

#Urgent | #Warning #Fog

Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to excerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely — (@ADPoliceHQ) April 4, 2021

According to NCM, the weather today will be dusty and partly cloudy at times with a drop in temperatures but it will be humid at night and on Monday morning with the possibility of the formation of fog in some of the eastern inland areas.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 27 – 33°C along internal areas, 24 – 29°C along the coast and 18 – 24°C in the mountains.

The maximum humidity would be 70 to 80 per cent across coastal, 65 to 85 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 60 per cent in the mountains.

Winds are expected to be northwesterly, moderate to active and strong on the sea, at a speed ranging between 20 to 30, up to 55kmph.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.