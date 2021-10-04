UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, says NCM
Fresh winds in some Eastern areas may cause blowing dust and sand, and reduce horizontal visibility
The tropical cyclone has weakened and become a low pressure moving southwards, said the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
“The sea is very rough with a wave height of 8-9 feet offshore of Oman Sea, reaching five feet over the east coast of the country, and rough in Arabian Gulf with a wave height of 5-7 feet,” said the NCM, adding that the movement is to the south of the country in the Empty Quarter.
Effects over Al Ain area and surroundings
According to the NCM, there are continuous medium clouds in Al Ain, associated with light to moderate rain, decreasing gradually by the evening.
Fresh winds in some Eastern areas will, at times, reach 45km/hr during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
“The Oman Sea will be rough offshore becoming moderate over the coast and decrease by night, becoming moderate to slight in general,” said officials.
“The Arabian Gulf will be rough during daytime becoming moderate to slight by evening.
ALSO READ:
>> Tropical storm Shaheen: Rains in UAE; dust storm alert issued
>> UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The NCM says it was monitoring the tropical situation around the clock.
Officials have called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports it issues and to follow the instructions and warnings from competent authorities.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, says NCM
Fresh winds in some Eastern areas may cause blowing dust and sand,... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Motorist ordered to pay Dh20,000 for...
The victim suffered serious injuries and fractured his hands and foot READ MORE
-
Weather
Tropical storm Shaheen: Rains in UAE; dust storm...
Winds with top speeds of 55kmph will kick up dust in some areas,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday
The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, says NCM
Fresh winds in some Eastern areas may cause blowing dust and sand,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE passport ranked strongest in the world again
It achieved the highest mobility score, allowing entry to 152... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match tickets...
Seats in all sections, including General, General East, Premium,... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE jobs: Etihad to hire 1,000 cabin crew across...
Last month, Dubai’s Emirates airline also announced that it... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?