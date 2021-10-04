Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, says NCM

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 4, 2021
File photo for illustrative purposes

Fresh winds in some Eastern areas may cause blowing dust and sand, and reduce horizontal visibility

The tropical cyclone has weakened and become a low pressure moving southwards, said the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

“The sea is very rough with a wave height of 8-9 feet offshore of Oman Sea, reaching five feet over the east coast of the country, and rough in Arabian Gulf with a wave height of 5-7 feet,” said the NCM, adding that the movement is to the south of the country in the Empty Quarter.

Effects over Al Ain area and surroundings

According to the NCM, there are continuous medium clouds in Al Ain, associated with light to moderate rain, decreasing gradually by the evening.

Fresh winds in some Eastern areas will, at times, reach 45km/hr during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

“The Oman Sea will be rough offshore becoming moderate over the coast and decrease by night, becoming moderate to slight in general,” said officials.

“The Arabian Gulf will be rough during daytime becoming moderate to slight by evening.

ALSO READ:

>> Tropical storm Shaheen: Rains in UAE; dust storm alert issued

>> UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region

The NCM says it was monitoring the tropical situation around the clock.

Officials have called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports it issues and to follow the instructions and warnings from competent authorities.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210810&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819963&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 