UAE temperatures cross 49°C for four days straight

Expect more summer rains as NCM steps up cloud-seeding missions.

The UAE’s summer is well and truly here. The mercury has crossed the 49°C mark for the last four days straight, data released by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shows.

The highest temperature recorded this year is 49.6°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, at 1pm on May 22. On the three days after, the top temperature hit 49.1°C.

The mercury is expected to cross the 49°C mark again later today.

But residents can expect some respite in the form of rains, as the country steps up cloud-seeding missions.

On Monday, even as the temperature hit over 49°C, some parts of the UAE saw hail and heavy rains.

Videos posted by the NCM showed water streams flowing over rocky terrains as heavy rains hit Fujairah and the eastern region of Sharjah. In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell.

Rainfall during this period is normal, a weather expert had told Khaleej Times earlier.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM said that this period sees the country transitioning from winter to summer. This is when the UAE sees cloudy weather over some areas, especially the eastern and the western region. This increases the chances of rains.

Cloud-seeding operations rely on a sophisticated network of radars that monitor the country’s atmosphere around the clock.

A team of pilots and technicians analyses the clouds and carry out cloud-seeding operations if they detect convective ones.

Dr Habib said: “If there is convective cloud formation, cloud-seeding operations will definitely take place to further enhance the rainfall. According to the UAE climate report, there are chances of conductive cloud formation during summer, especially in the eastern part of the country. And if this happens cloud-seeding missions are conducted to further enhance the rainfall.”

With an average rainfall of 100mm per year, the UAE is ranked among the water-stressed countries. Its ambitious rain enhancement programme aims to increase the annual precipitation levels to boost groundwater resources.