UAE issues rough sea alert until tomorrow afternoon

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 5, 2021

The warning is applicable across the length of the country’s shoreline.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology on Monday issued a rough sea alert for residents.

The alert is applicable until 3pm on Tuesday, April 6, the weather department said in a tweet.

The warning is applicable across the length of the country’s shoreline, a map shared by the NCM shows.

The yellow and orange alerts urge residents to be on the lookout during outdoor activities, and be on the alert for hazardous weather.




