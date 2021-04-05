UAE issues rough sea alert until tomorrow afternoon

The warning is applicable across the length of the country’s shoreline.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology on Monday issued a rough sea alert for residents.

The alert is applicable until 3pm on Tuesday, April 6, the weather department said in a tweet.

The warning is applicable across the length of the country’s shoreline, a map shared by the NCM shows.

The yellow and orange alerts urge residents to be on the lookout during outdoor activities, and be on the alert for hazardous weather.