UAE: Gradual rise in temperature, cloudy weather predicted
Chance of rain over some mountainous areas
Residents in the UAE can expect a gradual rise in temperatures and generally cloudy weather on Saturday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy across the country and hazy at times during the daytime.
Clouds will appear eastward and may become convective over the mountains, adding to a chance of rain in those regions by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust and sand.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
-
Education
Tears of joy and relief in UAE after CBSE XII...
More than 10,000 studentsfrom 90 CBSE schools in UAE were evaluated... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE result: Schools in Abu Dhabi registers 100%...
Out of 38 students, five got more than 95 per cent and 10 more than... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to dip, cloudy weekend...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Car goes up in flames in Al Quoz 1 area
The driver escaped unhurt as he left the vehicle when he saw smoke... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Gradual rise in temperature, cloudy weather...
Chance of rain over some mountainous areas READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
Widening current account deficit, higher oil and commodity prices... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Australia to return 15 historic artefacts to India
The collection of artworks includes bronze and stone sculptures, a... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Biden nominates Muslim Indian-American for...
Rashad Hussain is Director for Partnerships and Global Engagement at... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise