UAE: Expect cloudy weather, slight chance of rain

Videos show that similar rainfall patterns on Friday had caused wadis to flood.

UAE residents can expect cloudy weather to prevail on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, especially eastward during the daytime. Low clouds will appear on the east coast by morning, possibly turning convective and rainy by afternoon.

Similar rain patterns on Friday had caused flooding in wadis in the country.

It is set to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance for mist or fog formations.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust during the daytime.

Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.