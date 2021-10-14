Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the country

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 14, 2021

(KT file)

Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday with a drop in temperature in some areas of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime.

Temperature will tend to decrease over coastal areas.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211004&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009682&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 