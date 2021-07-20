UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Tuesday

The weather will be hot and dusty today.

The weather in UAE is expected to be dusty with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a chance of some convective clouds formation associated with rain over some eastern and southern areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust.