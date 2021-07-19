UAE weather: Temperatures set to rise over Eid Al Adha break
NCM predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the 6-day holiday
UAE residents can expect a gradual rise in temperatures over the 6-day Eid Al Adha break.
A maximum temperature of 47°C is predicted from July 19 to July 24.
#National_Centre_of_Meteorology congratulates you on #EidAlAdha— (@NCMS_media) July 18, 2021
Weather Forecast during #EidAlAdha period
From Monday 19/7/2021 to Saturday, 24/7/2021 pic.twitter.com/f9aalOR5rg
The National Centre of Meteorology predicted hotter daytime weather and partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times over some areas, especially the Northern and Eastern regions.
There is also a chance of some local convective rain clouds over some eastern and southern mountainous areas by the afternoon. The probability is highest on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times may cause blowing dust and sand over some exposed areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in general in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperatures set to rise over Eid Al ...
NCM predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the 6-day holiday READ MORE
-
Government
US is UAE’s most important strategic...
Dr Gargash meets senior Biden Administration officials and members of ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Mercury may touch 47°C...
The increase in temperatures could be experienced from Monday, July... READ MORE
-
Health
How platelet-rich plasma therapy can help...
The PRP treatment is a great option for those who do not wish to go... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flight suspension until at least...
UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic... READ MORE
-
Retail
Dubai: One-day flash sale offers up to 90%...
The sale will see over 100 popular brands slash prices. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha prayer timings in UAE; Covid safety...
Doors of musallahs and mosques will open 15 minutes prior to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sterilisation drive: Abu Dhabi to activate radars,...
Abu Dhabi residents are required to stay home during the five hours... READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages