UAE weather: Fog alert issued, speed limit reduced

Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 10, 2021 at 06.25 am

Motorists urged to exercise caution while driving.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution as dense fog blankets many parts of the UAE, reducing visibility.

Drivers were warned not to exceed 80kmph on several major roads as visibility dropped below 1,000m. The Abu Dhabi Police said speed reduction system is activated on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Intl. Road (Al Nof - Al Mirfa), Al Nof - Abu Al Abyad Road, Trucks Road (Al Fayah) and on Maktoum Bin Rashid road ( Kizad – Dubai).

Through their social media posts, the police reminded all drivers to comply with the instructions shown on smart towers. Speed limits are automatically reduced on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during adverse weather or foggy conditions.

Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.

#urgent | #AbuDhabiPolice call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.

The NCM warned that horizontal visibility will be affected till 8am in some coastal and internal areas of the country.

On Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear Eastward, rather hot during daytime.

Temperatures will range from 36 to 40°C in the interior regions, 34 to 38°C along the coast and 21 to 26°C in the mountains.

The maximum humidity would be 70 to 80 per cent across coastal, 75 to 85 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 60 per cent in the mountains.

Winds reaching speeds of 35kmph are also likely in some areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.