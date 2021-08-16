News
Watch: UAE cops pull over traffic violators to give them flowers, not fines

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 16, 2021
Supplied photo

The Abu Dhabi Police wanted to correct driving behaviours in a different way — with a sweet gesture, that is.


Caught violating traffic rules in Abu Dhabi, several motorists were recently pulled over by the police, but instead of being slapped with fines — they got roses.

In an initiative called ‘Hand in Hand’, the Abu Dhabi Police wanted to raise the public’s awareness of road safety and correct driving behavours in a different way. Instead of the usual issuance of traffic fines, they explained safety reminders, urged them not to repeat the violation in the future, and capped the brief lecture with a flower.

Lt Colonel Saif Mohammed Al Ameri, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Al Ain, said: “This initiative is aimed at enhancing awareness among drivers by educating them about the importance of safe driving by adhering to traffic rules and regulations to avoid accumulating traffic violations.”

Campaigns were also carried out on various roads in Al Ain city.

Besides flowers, police patrols also handed out road safety brochures, urging drivers to respect other road users, including pedestrians and delivery riders.



author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




