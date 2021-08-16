Watch: UAE cops pull over traffic violators to give them flowers, not fines
The Abu Dhabi Police wanted to correct driving behaviours in a different way — with a sweet gesture, that is.
Caught violating traffic rules in Abu Dhabi, several motorists were recently pulled over by the police, but instead of being slapped with fines — they got roses.
# | #_ " "— (@ADPoliceHQ) August 16, 2021
.
: https://t.co/M3V6JviDo8#_#_ pic.twitter.com/LBV9uTGBCy
In an initiative called ‘Hand in Hand’, the Abu Dhabi Police wanted to raise the public’s awareness of road safety and correct driving behavours in a different way. Instead of the usual issuance of traffic fines, they explained safety reminders, urged them not to repeat the violation in the future, and capped the brief lecture with a flower.
Lt Colonel Saif Mohammed Al Ameri, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Al Ain, said: “This initiative is aimed at enhancing awareness among drivers by educating them about the importance of safe driving by adhering to traffic rules and regulations to avoid accumulating traffic violations.”
Campaigns were also carried out on various roads in Al Ain city.
Besides flowers, police patrols also handed out road safety brochures, urging drivers to respect other road users, including pedestrians and delivery riders.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
London Tube celebrates South Asian staff that...
The event captures the UK’s journey in staff diversity over the ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station...
The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police seize counterfeits worth Dh9.3...
Economic crimes reported to police: Counterfeiting, scams promising... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: GEMS Al Khaleej National School renamed...
The relocation to the new campus is set to be completed by February. READ MORE
-
News
Watch: UAE cops pull over traffic violators to...
The Abu Dhabi Police wanted to correct driving behaviours in a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Hotels hiring ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai...
Last week, authorities eased restrictions for some sectors amid a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station...
The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?