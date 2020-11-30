News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Watch: UAE Commemoration Day logo on International Space Station

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 30, 2020
Photo: Hazzaa AlMansouri/Twitter

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori pays tribute to UAE's martyrs

The UAE’s first astronaut has paid rich tributes to the UAE’s martyrs on the Commemoration Day that’s marked today, November 30.

Hazzaa AlMansoori posted a photo showing the Commemoration Day logo on the International Space Station (ISS).

“Today, we pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our nation. They raised our flag high and paved the way for us to continue on our journey of progress and scientific exploration,” tweeted AlMansoori, who is the Arab world’s first astronaut to set foot on the ISS.

AlMansoori, a 36-year-old former military fighter jet pilot, had launched to the ISS on September 25 and landed back on Earth on October 3.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201209&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209057&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 