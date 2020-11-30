Watch: UAE Commemoration Day logo on International Space Station
Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori pays tribute to UAE's martyrs
The UAE’s first astronaut has paid rich tributes to the UAE’s martyrs on the Commemoration Day that’s marked today, November 30.
Hazzaa AlMansoori posted a photo showing the Commemoration Day logo on the International Space Station (ISS).
“Today, we pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our nation. They raised our flag high and paved the way for us to continue on our journey of progress and scientific exploration,” tweeted AlMansoori, who is the Arab world’s first astronaut to set foot on the ISS.
Today we pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our nation. They raised our flag high and paved the way for us to continue on our journey of progress and scientific exploration.— Hazzaa AlMansoori (@astro_hazzaa) November 30, 2020
The photo shows the Commemoration day logo on the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/BF0jL21y2w
AlMansoori, a 36-year-old former military fighter jet pilot, had launched to the ISS on September 25 and landed back on Earth on October 3.
-
News
Registration now open for UAE Mars mission's...
The seventh Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) is set to... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE citizens to get special healthcare benefits
Besides health awareness activities, Emiratis shall also be... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dh1,000 fine: UAE radars to catch sudden swerves
The penalty for the violation is Dh1,000 fine and four black points READ MORE
-
Transport
National Day traffic alert: Trucks banned in Abu...
Trucks also not allowed to enter Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews