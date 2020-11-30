Watch: UAE Commemoration Day logo on International Space Station

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori pays tribute to UAE's martyrs

The UAE’s first astronaut has paid rich tributes to the UAE’s martyrs on the Commemoration Day that’s marked today, November 30.

Hazzaa AlMansoori posted a photo showing the Commemoration Day logo on the International Space Station (ISS).

“Today, we pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our nation. They raised our flag high and paved the way for us to continue on our journey of progress and scientific exploration,” tweeted AlMansoori, who is the Arab world’s first astronaut to set foot on the ISS.

AlMansoori, a 36-year-old former military fighter jet pilot, had launched to the ISS on September 25 and landed back on Earth on October 3.