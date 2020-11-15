Visit this Abu Dhabi park to hone your parenting skills

The drive will help achieve the optimal growth of children starting from the period of pregnancy till the age of eight, and promote their well-being

Tips on early parenting techniques will be shared with families as part a new educational initiative, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority has said.

At the drive's launch this week at Umm Al Emaraat Park, the authority will raise awareness on mechanisms to give optimal care for kids in their early development years — zero to eight years old.

Thamer Rashed Al Qasimi, acting executive director, special projects and outreach at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: "We want to ensure children, parents and caregivers have access to appropriate services to support child development. We also aim to create a robust ecosystem to promote accountability and continuous quality improvement. This campaign is one of the initiatives organised by the authority in the effort to provide the best educational environment for the upbringing of children in Abu Dhabi."

The drive will help achieve the optimal growth of children starting from the period of pregnancy till the age of eight, and promote their well-being within four key areas — health and nutrition, child and protection, family support and early and education care. The educational initiative will be available in both English and Arabic.

Interactive maze activity

By scanning a special QR code, participants will be able to participate in the maze activity and answer questions related to early childhood development. It will be available to the park visitors during regular opening hours until the end of the year.

Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s corporate affairs and communications department, said: "We are excited to be part of this campaign that sheds light on the cruciality of early childhood development through a fun, safe and family-friendly activity. With curiosity-igniting attractions like the animal barn, the botanic garden, the children’s garden, and more, a core foundation of Umm Al Emarat Park is education through recreation.

“The park constantly seeks to introduce new means of explorative learning through play, and we’re confident that this partnership will positively enrich children and families’ knowledge while they have fun," added Kablawi.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com