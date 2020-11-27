Video: White Friday sale fever grips shoppers in UAE

Filed on November 27, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 06.46 am

Malls and retailers across the UAE offer huge price reductions on almost everything.

The best time of the year has arrived — weather-wise and budget-wise — as the super sale season begins today.

Many UAE firms and entities call it the White Friday sale, in reference to the ultra-popular Black Friday in the US. Some call it Yellow, Red — but whatever the colour, one thing remains: Shoppers are in for massive discounts that go up to 90 per cent.

Malls and retailers across the UAE are all set to offer huge price reductions on almost everything — from electronics to fashion, jewellery, sports gear, beauty products, kitchen tools, homeware, experiences, and even fancy cars.

Excited about the mega sale, Dubai resident Ankita Khemka said she and her husband have been waiting for this time of the year to furnish their new villa.

“We have recently bought a villa. So, we are now looking for good furniture deals,” Khemka said.

Another resident Devangi Tiwari is also planning to splurge at Ibn Battuta mall as she and her husband will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary tomorrow. “All my favourite brands are on sale and we have double celebration this weekend as my husband and I will be marking our 10th year of marriage and our 10th year in Dubai.”

Jatin, who loves gadgets, said he has already started ordering online but he would physically start his hunt for the best electronics deal today.

“I heard Dyson will have a good online deal, so why not...I have cancelled all other plans for this weekend and will be glued to my computer screen this weekend,” Jatin said.

Bargains to look out for

In Dubai, residents and visitors can enjoy huge deals during the final three-day super sale (3DSS) of 2020, taking place until tomorrow. The epic 72-hour retail event, which started on Thursday, will see hundreds of global brands and homegrown stores reduce prices by up to 90 per cent.

A three-day super sale also runs at The Outlet Village until November 28. The Dubai Outlet Mall, where discounts are offered all year round, will roll out further reductions and many other promos.

Those who are not so keen on visiting malls could instead grab deals on tickets for iconic family-friendly attractions. The Emaar group has been giving guests a 60 per cent discount on tickets to attractions like At the Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, Dubai Ice Rink, VR Park, Kidzania Dubai, EKart Zabeel and Dig It, over at The Springs Souk.

