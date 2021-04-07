Video: UAE cops put on stunning airshow for Year of the 50th celebrations

The skies were painted in the UAE colours as the National Aerobatic Team Al Fursan put on an airshow.

The Sharjah Police have put on a stunning show that included an airshow as the force kicked off the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations.

Police marched and formed the number ‘50’ after a delightful parade.

The country’s Year of the 50th celebrations officially began on April 6 with year-long events. Till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th – celebrating the fact that it has completed 50 glorious years since the Union of the seven Emirates in 1971.

Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, congratulated the UAE leaders and paid glowing tributes to the achievements the country has achieved.

