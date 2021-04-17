Video: Sheikh Mohammed launches UAE behavioural rewards programme

Filed on April 17, 2021 | Last updated on April 18, 2021 at 12.43 am

The programme is an initiative by the UAE's Ministry of Possibilities.

A national programme for behavioural rewards was launched on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The programme is one of the behavioural rewards management initiatives by the UAE's Ministry of Possibilities to support and implement the first programme in behavioural science with the basic pillars of homeland, society and family.

Its aim is to activate and motivate positive behaviour as an approved mechanism in the country.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that positive citizenship is an important and crucial element for building developed societies, as it is the main factor strengthening societal fabric in the face of various challenges. The original Emirati values were and still are the safeguard of society, he said.

"Encouraging positive behaviour contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving happiness for society," said the Dubai Ruler. "Our inherent values have always been a hallmark of the Emirati personality."

Sheikh Mohammed also launched Fazaa, a smart application for the programme, as a technical tool to make the most of the programme.

The application provides easy access to community groups, and is consistent with the strategic goals of enhancing the quality of life for the UAE community.

Sheikh Mohammed also witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the Professional Diploma in Behavioral Economics, one of the programme’s initiatives. The course aims to qualify the participants and develop their skills in analysing and motivating positive behaviour, in order to raise the level of UAE society and government readiness.

The Dubai Ruler affirmed his confidence in the graduates' ability to serve the institutions they belong to, and positively use the knowledge and experience they acquired for society.

This batch will be the first building block for launching initiatives and building projects that apply the concept of positive behavioural change for members of society in every field, he said.