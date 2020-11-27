Video: How Abu Dhabi's Meena Plaza Towers was brought down

Filed on November 27, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 11.33 am

A total of144 floors were demolished in 10 seconds through controlled implosion using non-primary explosives.

The demolition of the iconic Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi took place on Friday morning. The entire process to successfully bring down this gigantic structure took merely 10 seconds and was conducted following the highest international safety measures, according to authorities.

Rigorous safety measures were followed to mitigate the effects of the demolition as well as to control the dust clouds resulting from the implosion.

The operation was commissioned by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and The National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority & National Ambulance.

DMT said the abandoned unfinished tower blocks, located in Mina Zayed area was demolished to pave the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.

Modon Properties, who were appointed by the DMT to carry out the demolition of the towers, had earlier done a detailed structural analysis and calculations for the towers, comprising four large and individually designed high rise structures. The methodology to be used was complete demolition by structural explosions, they said. This methodology is well known for its superior quality and high safety record.