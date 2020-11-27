Video: How Abu Dhabi's Meena Plaza Towers was brought down
A total of144 floors were demolished in 10 seconds through controlled implosion using non-primary explosives.
The demolition of the iconic Meena Plaza Towers in Abu Dhabi took place on Friday morning. The entire process to successfully bring down this gigantic structure took merely 10 seconds and was conducted following the highest international safety measures, according to authorities.
A total of144 floors were demolished through controlled implosion using stable, non-primary explosives with excellent safety record.
. . pic.twitter.com/Cd4BKNXxf4— (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020
Rigorous safety measures were followed to mitigate the effects of the demolition as well as to control the dust clouds resulting from the implosion.
The operation was commissioned by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and The National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority & National Ambulance.
DMT said the abandoned unfinished tower blocks, located in Mina Zayed area was demolished to pave the way for an all-new wharf in the iconic port-side community.
Modon Properties, who were appointed by the DMT to carry out the demolition of the towers, had earlier done a detailed structural analysis and calculations for the towers, comprising four large and individually designed high rise structures. The methodology to be used was complete demolition by structural explosions, they said. This methodology is well known for its superior quality and high safety record.
-
Government
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian minister...
This came as the UAE top diplomat received Dr Subrahmanyam at the... READ MORE
-
Health
I was invincible until I needed a new heart: UAE...
He had to spend almost two years on an artificial heart pump while... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Sunny and partly cloudy day ahead
The NCM says the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount in...
The discount scheme, which begins on December 2, will run for 49 days. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews