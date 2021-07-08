News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: Fire caused by explosion on ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port under control

Web report/Dubai
Filed on July 8, 2021 | Last updated on July 8, 2021 at 12.27 am

No casualties have been reported in the incident.


A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control, the Government of Dubai Media Office has said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that happened late on Wednesday.

The media office also shared videos from the site, which showed civil defence officials battling the massive blaze.

Meanwhile, residents from multiple communities in south Dubai reported hearing a loud explosion.

Eyewitnesses said the bang shook several buildings.

Social media was abuzz as residents shared experiences of hearing the explosion.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210707&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709271&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 