Filed on July 8, 2021 | Last updated on July 8, 2021 at 12.27 am

Video: Fire caused by explosion on ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port under control

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control, the Government of Dubai Media Office has said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that happened late on Wednesday.

The media office also shared videos from the site, which showed civil defence officials battling the massive blaze.

Meanwhile, residents from multiple communities in south Dubai reported hearing a loud explosion.

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

Eyewitnesses said the bang shook several buildings.

Social media was abuzz as residents shared experiences of hearing the explosion.