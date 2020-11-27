Video: Dubai's Burj Khalifa pays tribute to Diego Maradona
The late, great Argentinian football legend was a popular figure in the UAE after coaching here.
Dubai's Burj Khalifa paid a glittering tribute to the late, great Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona on Friday evening.
The world's tallest building was adorned with images of Maradona, who died from a heart attack aged 60 on Wednesday, from his illustrious career with Argentina and Italy's Napoli.
#_ #BurjKhalifa pays tribute to the legendary #DiegoMaradona. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aePQtwIpKZ— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 27, 2020
"Burj Khalifa pays tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona," said a tweet from Burj Khalifa's Twitter account. "May his soul rest in peace."
Also read: Diego Maradona: Al Wasl, Fujairah pay tribute to their former coach
The 1986 World Cup winner was a popular figure in the UAE, having coached Al Wasl and Fujairah football clubs and after enjoying a stint as honorary Dubai sports ambassador.
