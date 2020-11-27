Diego Maradona: Al Wasl, Fujairah pay tribute to their former coach
The Argentine legend’s image was displayed on the big screen
Al Nasr kept the pressure on leaders Sharjah with victory over Bani Yas in the Arabian Gulf League on Friday night.
Playmaker Dia Saba, who became the first Israeli to play in the UAE following the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, scored from a freekick on 58 minutes as Krunoslav Jurcic got the better of his former employers by a solitary goal at the Al Maktoum Stadium.
Full Time#AlNasr 1 #Baniyas 0 #OurGameIsOn#AGLeague pic.twitter.com/2aWAPJjZrI— Arabian ↔ Gulf ↔ League (@AGLeague_EN) November 27, 2020
With pace-setters Sharjah held to a 1-1 stalemate by promoted Khor Fakkan at the Saqr bin Mohammad Al Qassimi Stadium in a late kick-off on Thursday, The Blues reduced the gap to three points at the top.
Also read: Video: Dubai's Burj Khalifa pays tribute to Diego Maradona
The King lead with 19 points followed by Al Nasr 16 points. Al Jazira, who worked off Hatta 2-0 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, are breathing down Al Nasr’s neck, with 14 points in their kitty.
His Highness #SheikhMaktoumBinHamadAlSharqi - President of Fujairah Sports Club expresses in his personal way of condolences for the departure of the world football legend #Maradona, the former coach of the Fujairah team pic.twitter.com/2EtQnDNhxq— FUJFC_EN (@FujfcE) November 27, 2020
Elsewhere, in Dubai, it was a poignant setting as Al Wasl took on Fujairah at the Zabeel Stadium, in the backdrop of Diego Maradona’s passing. The football legend had coached both these clubs during his time in the country.
Maradona’s image was displayed on the big screen with the words: “RIP,” just before the 6 p.m kick-off. Maradona passed away in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, following a heart attack. He was cremated on Thursday.
The UAE Pro League expresses its deepest condolences regarding the passing of former Al Wasl and Fujairah coach and footballing great Diego Maradona.— Arabian ↔ Gulf ↔ League (@AGLeague_EN) November 25, 2020
Our thoughts and sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/ScUXhAHO0a
The Cheetahs then went on to win the game 3-0 with Fabio de Lima scoring in the opening minute and Nicolas Oroz adding the second on 72 minutes. The young Ali Saleh then rounded it off, nine minutes from time.
Shabab Al Ahli swamped Ajman 5-1 with Igor Jesus Da Cruz firing a brace.
RESULTS:
(Friday)
Al Nasr 1 (Diaa Saba 58) Bani Yas 0
Al Dhafra 1 (Benjamin Ayim 66) Ittihad Kalba 2 (Wanderson Oliveira 34, Peniel Mlapa 89)
(Thursday)
Al Jazira 2 (Ali Mabkhout 29, Milos Kosanovic 39) Hatta 0
Al Wasl 3 (Fabio de Lima 1, Nicolas Oroz 72, Ali Saleh 81) Fujairah 0
Shabab Al Ahli 5 (Ahmed Mohamed Alhashmi 4, Igor Jesus Da Cruz 17, 71, Ahmed Khalil 90, Yousef Jaber 93) Ajman 1 (Bobker Trawally 46)
Khor Fakkan 1 (Abdalla Ghanim 62 OG) Sharjah 1 (Caio Lucas 18)
