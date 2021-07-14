Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 01.15 pm

Video: 300,000 cameras make Dubai 'one of the safest cities' in the world

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted a video with footage of him as Dubai Police Chief.

Dubai is monitored by more than 300,000 cameras around the clock and is one of the safest cities on earth, the UAE Vice-President has said.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Dubai Police headquarters on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems that dispatch security patrols without human intervention.

He was also briefed about the police’s Oyoon (eyes) project that sees AI power CCTV cameras in Dubai to detect criminals and crime.

The Dubai Ruler also paid rich tributes to the police. He tweeted a video that had footages of the time he was the Dubai Police Chief.

Sheikh Mohammed was appointed as Head of Dubai Police and Public Security on November 1, 1968.

pic.twitter.com/yV5Y0zeqYr — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 14, 2021

He tweeted: “Our appreciation and thanks to all the cadres of the Dubai Police, its security and safety apparatus. Thanks to the efforts of men working around the clock, people enter our country safely; our citizens sleep peacefully; and investors flock to it.”