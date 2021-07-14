News
Dubai: New drone system to reduce response time for crime, traffic reports

Web report/Dubai
Filed on July 14, 2021
Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

The service is set to be introduced at Expo 2020 in October.


A new drone-launching platform will greatly reduce the time taken to respond to criminal and traffic reports, the Ruler of Dubai has revealed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Drone Box platform, which is set to be introduced at Expo 2020 in October.

Explaining the service, he said, "It is a platform for launching drones distributed all over the emirate to reduce the response time for criminal and traffic reports from 4.4 minutes to just one minute."




