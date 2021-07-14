Dubai: New drone system to reduce response time for crime, traffic reports
The service is set to be introduced at Expo 2020 in October.
A new drone-launching platform will greatly reduce the time taken to respond to criminal and traffic reports, the Ruler of Dubai has revealed.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Drone Box platform, which is set to be introduced at Expo 2020 in October.
.. Drone Box .. . .. .. pic.twitter.com/yV5Y0zeqYr— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 14, 2021
Explaining the service, he said, "It is a platform for launching drones distributed all over the emirate to reduce the response time for criminal and traffic reports from 4.4 minutes to just one minute."
-
Emergencies
Children forgotten in locked vehicles could die...
UAE law: Up to Dh1 million fine, 10 years in jail for causing a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman insults public figure on social media, ...
She had published an audio recording on Twitter and WhatsApp that... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Ministry announces 50 high school toppers in ...
The list is divided into 2 categories, including Emirati and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1.8 million payout for worker left...
The near-fatal accident occurred due to negligence at the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian man wins $1m in Dubai Duty Free raffle
Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1m since the start... READ MORE
-
News
Video: 300,000 cameras keep Dubai safe 24/7
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted a video with footage of him as Dubai Police... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
After 24 years, Chinese man reunited with...
Guo travelled China on a motorcycle with a flag attached bearing his... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Philippines extends travel ban until ...
The country's Inter-Agency Task Force has been tasked to review... READ MORE