News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE's winter season to begin officially on December 23

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 2, 2020
A foggy morning in Sharjah. — KT file photo

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts drop in temperatures; fog, mist formation expected

The UAE will experience a drop in temperatures — 3-6 degrees Centigrade — in December as the winter season is expected to begin towards the end of the month, according to weather forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Wednesday that December is considered as the last month of autumn season in the UAE. During the last part of the month, specifically on December 23, it will mark the beginning of winter this year.

"The month of December is the start of meteorological winter where mean maximum and mean minimum air temperatures decrease," the NCM said in a statement issued to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

"The country is affected by extension of high pressure system from the north accompanied by northwesterly air flow causing significant decrease of air temperatures during nights, especially over internal parts and mountains."

Forecasters said during December, the country is also affected by westerly upper air troughs leading to development of low and medium clouds with chances of rain associated with thunder at times.

The relative humidity increases, especially during early mornings, due to the passage of moist and moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf towards the country, which is favourable condition for fog /mist formation.

According to officials, the average temperature during December ranges from 18°C to 21.6°C, with the maximum temperature ranging from 22°C to 27°C and the minimum temperature ranging from 13°C to 17°C.

The NCM said the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of December was 37°C in 2016 at Sweihan while the lowest temperature ever recorded was —0.7 °C in 2004 at Jabal Jais.

The average wind speed during December will be 11 kmph.

The average relative humidity is 63 per cent, with a maximum ranging from 81 per cent to 90 per cent and minimum ranging from 32 per cent to 49 per cent.

The highest frequency of occurrences of fog during December was in 2014 with 20 days of fog and five days of mist, according to the NCM.

The highest rainfall ever recorded was 208.4mm at Dhudna in 2006.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201122&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129746&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 