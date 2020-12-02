UAE's winter season to begin officially on December 23

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts drop in temperatures; fog, mist formation expected

The UAE will experience a drop in temperatures — 3-6 degrees Centigrade — in December as the winter season is expected to begin towards the end of the month, according to weather forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Wednesday that December is considered as the last month of autumn season in the UAE. During the last part of the month, specifically on December 23, it will mark the beginning of winter this year.

"The month of December is the start of meteorological winter where mean maximum and mean minimum air temperatures decrease," the NCM said in a statement issued to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

"The country is affected by extension of high pressure system from the north accompanied by northwesterly air flow causing significant decrease of air temperatures during nights, especially over internal parts and mountains."

Forecasters said during December, the country is also affected by westerly upper air troughs leading to development of low and medium clouds with chances of rain associated with thunder at times.

The relative humidity increases, especially during early mornings, due to the passage of moist and moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf towards the country, which is favourable condition for fog /mist formation.

According to officials, the average temperature during December ranges from 18°C to 21.6°C, with the maximum temperature ranging from 22°C to 27°C and the minimum temperature ranging from 13°C to 17°C.

The NCM said the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of December was 37°C in 2016 at Sweihan while the lowest temperature ever recorded was —0.7 °C in 2004 at Jabal Jais.

The average wind speed during December will be 11 kmph.

The average relative humidity is 63 per cent, with a maximum ranging from 81 per cent to 90 per cent and minimum ranging from 32 per cent to 49 per cent.

The highest frequency of occurrences of fog during December was in 2014 with 20 days of fog and five days of mist, according to the NCM.

The highest rainfall ever recorded was 208.4mm at Dhudna in 2006.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com