UAE’s food security stations to help youth become entrepreneurs

As part of the scheme, MOCCAE will establish state-of-the-art integrated centres for modern agriculture across the country.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on Monday inaugurated the Youth Food Security Stations in collaboration with the National and Reserve Service Authority.

The multi-phased initiative aims to enable young people to become entrepreneurs in animal and crop agriculture, beekeeping, and aquaculture, and actively contribute to national food security.

#MoCCaE is proud to announce the launch of the Youth Food Security Stations to enable young people to become entrepreneurs in animal and crop agriculture, beekeeping, and aquaculture, and actively contribute to national food security. pic.twitter.com/ASXnY80egJ — MoCCAE (@MoCCaEUAE) June 14, 2021

As part of the scheme, MOCCAE will establish state-of-the-art integrated centres for modern agriculture across the country to develop farming skills among young people, and teach them to implement and manage modern farming systems to improve productivity.

The programme aims to build the capacities of emerging businesses in the sustainable food production sector.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, made the announcement at a special ceremony organized by MOCCAE.

The event drew the participation of Staff Pilot Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority; Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education;Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority.

Implemented in collaboration with the National and Reserve Service Authority and Hamed Al Hamed, Emirati businessman and founder of Gracia Farms – the first hydroponic farm in the Middle East, the inaugural edition will involve the training of 50 Emirati reserve service.