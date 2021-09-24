UAE: Zulekha Hospital hosts Cardiology Conference ahead of World Heart Day

The hospital is also offering complimentary consultations with experts and affordable health checks

Ahead of ‘World Heart Day’ on September 29, Zulekha Hospital has organised multiple activities to raise awareness on cardiac health and encourage people to address cardiovascular diseases in time.

Observing the month as a ‘Cardiac Care Month’, the hospital is offering complimentary consultations with experts and affordable health checks in addition to hosting webinars and corporate talks.

To highlight the criticality, complicated cases and treatment advancements in cardiology and cardiology surgeries, the hospital also hosted a Cardiology Conference on Friday.

During the conference, frontline staff from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) and American Heart Association (AHA) were honoured for their commitment as first responders and their support in the ‘Save Hearts’ initiative.

The initiative is the hospital’s continuous awareness programme that offers cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to residents. CPR can save a life during a cardiac emergency.

With the support of certified trainers from DCAS, AHA and Zulekha, the hospital has hosted CPR training sessions across multiple mosques, government offices, schools, colleges, sports clubs and other corporate and public gatherings.

This year, the awareness activities are supported by DCAS, AHA, Khaleej Times, Dar Al Khaleej, The Discounter app and RIZEK.

Taher Shams, managing director at Zulekha Hospital, said: “We see that cardiovascular diseases cause 40 per cent of the deaths annually around the world. Younger age groups also come to us with critical cardiovascular complaints. A well-equipped facility with multidisciplinary expertise must be made available to the people in need during emergencies such as cardiac arrests."

"While we encourage early detection of the disease, a healthy lifestyle and regular checks, we understand that emergencies can complicate things and therefore we are ready to attend any cases 24/7.”

The organisation also advocates for the prevention of obesity, hypertension and recommends avoiding the consumption of high-fat and high-sugar food, which are major causes of cardiovascular diseases.

Highlighting the hospital’s interest in their employees’ health, Nafeesa Ahmed, senior director of the nutrition and lifestyle department at Zulekha Hospital, said: “Every year, our internal weight loss contest ‘Lose to Win’ rewards employees who participate and make a committed effort toward a healthy lifestyle by practising healthy eating habits and regular exercise regimes.

"This year, we have over 200 participants and we are glad we are making a positive difference in their lives.”

Zulekha Hospital’s complimentary checks and cardiac care facilities are available to UAE residents and visitors from now until December 31. Individuals can dial in or WhatsApp on 971 600524442 for appointments.