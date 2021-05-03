UAE: Woman loses control of speeding vehicle, crashes into shop

Police said the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

A 38-year-old woman of Asian origin crashed her car into a commercial outlet at Maysaloon along Al Zahra Street in Sharjah and caused damages to its glass door at the entrance.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, occurred due to over-speeding, and caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car crashed into the shop as a result; however, no injuries were reported.

The accident led to a shattered storefront and damaged shelves where plastic goods were displayed.

Captain Saud Al Shaibah, Director of Awareness Department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, said despite an intensified awareness campaign on various media platforms, some errant drivers continued to violate the law related to over-speeding and were often found to be distracted while driving.

The police recently launched a year-long electronic traffic awareness campaign under the slogan 'Don’t lose your focus on the road’.

Altogether, 85 accidents were recorded last year and in the first quarter of this year — between January and March — related to distraction while driving.

The awareness campaign seeks to reduce traffic accidents in line with the Sharjah Police and the Ministry of Interior’s vision to make the UAE first in road safety in the world.