UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr for social media video

A social media influencer was convicted for driving recklessly on a public road in Abu Dhabi at over 205 km/hr.

A second man was also convicted for participating in the illegal act by filming the high-speed drive.

The court ruled that the duo — who pulled the stunt with the intention of generating views on social media — be imprisoned for three months. It also fined them Dh100,000 each.

The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the driver's license was suspended for a period of six months. The duo will also be denied social media access for a period of six months.

The court ordered the video to be erased — including the two accounts from which it was posted — and ordered the pair to pay legal fees.

Authorities spotted a video circulating online that showed a social media star driving his luxury vehicle at speeds of 205 km/hr on one of the main inner streets of Abu Dhabi Island.

In it, the accused was said to be carelessly bragging about his vehicle, which police felt would encourage others to engage in similar dangerous stunts.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution stated that racing cars on public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviours displayed by young people, and represent a threat to their lives as well as that of others.

It stressed the need for educational and community agencies to cooperate with the concerned authorities and raise awareness campaigns to limit the recklessness of young people behind the wheel.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution noted that Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code states that anyone who wilfully commits an act that endangers people's lives, health, security, or freedom shall be punished with imprisonment up to three years and a fine, or with either of these two penalties.

The authority also appealed to social media stars to be responsible in the content they share with their audiences, especially since many of their followers are teenagers who consider them as role models.