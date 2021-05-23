- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail for forging document
Administrative penalties will also be imposed on violators
The Sharjah government has warned that committing forgery in the certificate of origin will attract heavy financial penalty and jail term for perpetrators.
A video released by Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority said people forging data in the certificate of origin would face a fine not less than Dh100,000 and not exceeding Dh500,000 as well as imprisonment.
This rule applies under Federal Law No. 11 of 2019 to whoever forges the data of products imported into the emirate or exported out and provides wrong information with the intention of fraud about the certificate of origin.
Violators will also face administrative penalties, including suspension of temporary granting of the certificates of origin for a period of up to one year.
A certificate of origin is a document declaring in which country a commodity or good was manufactured. The certificate of origin contains information regarding the product, its destination, and the country of export.
Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority seek to further raise awareness of its customers and community members about the laws regulating customs work in the country and the consequences of committing any customs violations. Individuals and businesses in the country are advised to strictly follow the rules when importing or exporting goods.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail for forging...
Administrative penalties will also be imposed on violators READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain...
Locals teamed up with authorities for the operation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog affects visibility, police urge...
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai
The company owner said the deceased had not shown up at work for... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's 3-day super sale to offer up to 90%...
The sale will see prices drop at more than 1,500 stores. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Raids intensify against abandoned vehicles...
Move to prevent criminal activities and safeguard emirate's image READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail for forging...
Administrative penalties will also be imposed on violators READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delhi lockdown extended until May 31
The authorities will begin lifting restrictions from May 31 if cases... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1