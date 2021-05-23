UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail for forging document

Filed on May 23, 2021 | Last updated on May 23, 2021 at 11.05 am

Administrative penalties will also be imposed on violators

The Sharjah government has warned that committing forgery in the certificate of origin will attract heavy financial penalty and jail term for perpetrators.

A video released by Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority said people forging data in the certificate of origin would face a fine not less than Dh100,000 and not exceeding Dh500,000 as well as imprisonment.

This rule applies under Federal Law No. 11 of 2019 to whoever forges the data of products imported into the emirate or exported out and provides wrong information with the intention of fraud about the certificate of origin.

Violators will also face administrative penalties, including suspension of temporary granting of the certificates of origin for a period of up to one year.

A certificate of origin is a document declaring in which country a commodity or good was manufactured. The certificate of origin contains information regarding the product, its destination, and the country of export.

Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority seek to further raise awareness of its customers and community members about the laws regulating customs work in the country and the consequences of committing any customs violations. Individuals and businesses in the country are advised to strictly follow the rules when importing or exporting goods.

