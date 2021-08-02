News
UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for possessing child pornography

The offence covers acquiring porn materials involving juveniles via a computer network or any information technology means.


Pornography involving children is strictly illegal in the UAE and possessing it is a criminal offence, the UAE Public Prosecution has reiterated.

Taking to Twitter, the prosecution said the offence is punishable with a six-month jail term and a fine of between Dh150,000 and Dh1 million.

Porn materials include photographs, recordings, drawings or any actual, virtual or simulated sexual acts with a juvenile under the age of 18.

