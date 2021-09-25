UAE: Up to 2 years in jail, Dh500,000 fine for blackmailing others online
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000, according to the Public Prosecution
Anyone who uses the world wide web to extort or threaten others will be liable to imprisonment and a hefty fine.
This came as a reminder from the Public Prosecution through a tweet published on its official social media account.
In accordance with Article 16 of the Federal Decree-Law No.5 of 2021, concerning the combatting of IT crimes, "Whoever blackmails or threatens another person to urge him to perform an act or to refrain from performing an act using the World Wide Web or means on information technology shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration of not more than two years and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh500,000.
The authority added that the penalty shall be imprisonment for a duration of not more than 10 years if the threat is a threat to commit the crime or to commit acts that are offensive to honour or status.
