UAE: University offers 50% scholarships for nursing professionals
The programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has announced a 50 per cent scholarship for students enrolling in postgraduate nursing programmes at the university.
The university is offering scholarships to students of all nationalities for its College of Nursing and Midwifery MSc programmes for the academic year 2021-2022 in support of frontline workers. The course can be completed over one year of full-time study or two years of part-time study.
The university has also extended the application deadline for MSc in Cardiovascular Nursing and MSc in Pediatric Nursing programmes to June 27, 2021.
Last year, the programmes drew a strong response from nursing professionals in the UAE, with more than 70 per cent of the first cohort of students for the college being Emirati females.
The college programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and will provide registered nurses with a wide range of skills and competencies across specialist areas of nursing and in specific clinical settings.
The clinical component of the courses will see students undertake 12 weeks of clinical nursing practice in Northern Ireland, at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, through a partnership between MBRU and its academic partner Queen’s University of Belfast.
The deadline extension and scholarship announcement was made at a virtual open day for prospective students. Professor Kevin J Gormley, Dean of College of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “The College of Nursing and Midwifery is a major step in MBRU’s mission to become a global hub for integrated healthcare education.
“Highly skilled, qualified nurses are essential to the future of healthcare in the UAE and the region, and we are confident that our courses — and our partnership with Queen’s University Belfast — will deliver exceptional students and model professionals,” he added.
