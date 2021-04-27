Covid-19: UAE launches scholarship for frontline heroes, children

The programme announced by Frontline Heroes Office to offer scholarships for government and private universities and colleges across the UAE

Frontline workers and their children in the UAE will have access to scholarships for government and private universities and colleges across the UAE, according to a new programme announced on Tuesday.

The Frontline Heroes Office announced a Higher Education Scholarship Programme on Tuesday to support frontline workers who fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme has been announced in line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office.

Supported by Sandooq Al Watan and the private sector, and in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the programme recognises the efforts and sacrifices of those working on the frontlines and their roles in protecting the community.

Eligible frontline heroes and their children will qualify for scholarships starting from 2021-2022 academic year. This initiative is aimed at those working on the frontlines and their families in order to fulfil their higher education goals, while reducing the financial burden during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The applicants can submit their scholarship request along with supporting documents and the acceptance letter from their chosen University or College to Education@FrontlineHeroes.ae. Eligible requests will be collated by the Frontline Heroes Office and sent to the relevant university or college directly.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, said: "Thanks to our wise leadership and efforts of frontline heroes across all sectors, the UAE has set a bright example in combating the pandemic. We are excited to support this initiative as it aligns fully with our core values at Sandooq Al Watan, inspired by the principles of giving and unity which are deeply rooted in Emirati culture. We are proud to contribute today by recognising these heroes and appreciating their commitment and dedication in protecting everyone in the country."

Sheikh Nahyan assured Sandooq Al Watan’s support and praised the private sector for standing behind this humanitarian and community initiative, pointing out that this is part of the corporate social responsibility for the private sector in the UAE.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, reinforced that this initiative supports frontline heroes and their families who have set the greatest example in sacrificing their own health and safety to protect the UAE’s community.

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s ongoing support of frontline workers and standing behind them and their families during these challenging times.

He added: "The Frontline Heroes Office dedicates all efforts possible to repay the sacrifice of these heroes who continue to work selflessly to protect our community during the pandemic. Their continued bravery and dedication are evident across different sectors, and they reflect truly honourable examples embodying the UAE’s values and culture."

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said: "We, at the Ministry of Education value the support from Sandooq Al Watan and the private sector in providing higher education scholarships to frontline heroes and their children, highlighting their commitment to social contribution, higher education, and the principles of unity and cooperation in the community."