UAE: Two-year-old Indian boy wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free draw

Two-year-old Kshan Yogesh Gola, an Indian national based in Sharjah, has become the latest winner of $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw.

His ticket was drawn for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion on October 20, in Concourse D Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport.

Kshan Yogesh Gola and a Kenyan national have been added to the long list of millionaires, while two others won luxury vehicles.

The winning ticket number 2033 in Millennium Millionaire Series 371 was purchased on September 25 by Kshan's father on their way back to Dubai from a vacation in Mumbai.

A resident of UAE since 2015, this was the first time the father put the ticket in his son’s name.

Shocked by the news, his mother Dhanshree Bandal said, “Thank God for this amazing win. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have suffered a lot. Now, our lives and our son’s future are secure. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free.”

Gole is the 184th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Joining the child in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire’s circle is Ashwani Ganjoo, a 52 year-old Kenyan national based in Nairobi, who was announced as the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 372 with ticket number 2626, which he purchased on his way to Delhi from Dubai on October 1.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, Ganjoo is a CEO for a trading company in Nairobi.

“I'm very thankful to God and to Dubai Duty Free; you really made my day!” he said.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “I will do a bit of charity work, while the rest, I [will] keep it to myself.”

Ganjoo is only the second Kenyan national to have won in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury motorbikes.

Elisabeth Parsons, a 48-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0088 in Finest Surprise Series 472, which she purchased on her way to Hungary to pick up her daughter.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 14 years now, Parsons is a mother of two.

“I’m the happiest woman now! Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for running this promotion and for giving us the opportunity to win,” she said.

Jose Anto, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0544 in Finest Surprise Series 473.

He is currently untraceable and will surely be surprised to hear of his win.