UAE traffic alert: Accident causes tailbacks on Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 6, 2021
File photo

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes

Dubai Police reported the accident on Tuesday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

The police took to Twitter to report an accident on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road.

They called on motorists to drive with caution and follow the traffic rules.




