UAE traffic alert: Accident causes tailbacks on Dubai road

Dubai Police urge motorists to find alternative routes

Dubai Police reported the accident on Tuesday and advised motorists to take caution and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

The police took to Twitter to report an accident on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road.

#TrafficUpdate | #Accident on Ras Al Khor Rd. towards Al Khail Rd. Please be extra cautious. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 6, 2021

They called on motorists to drive with caution and follow the traffic rules.