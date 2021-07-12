UAE: Take out your best smile to win phones, laptops and more
The contest is part of Thumbay’s ongoing Online Summer Health Festival.
Thumbay Group has launched a ‘Best Smile Contest’ that will see winners bag prizes worth Dh1,500.
Participants can win cash prizes, laptops, phones and vouchers, including for antibody and PCR tests.
The contest is part of Thumbay’s ongoing Online Summer Health Festival.
Participants just need to take a photo of themselves smiling and upload it on the summer festival website.
An initiative of Thumbay Dental Hospital, the entries for the competition are open to all UAE residents. They can be turned in until August 31, 2021, and the winners will be announced in mid-September.
Thumbay Dental Hospital is an academic hospital, part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS). Since its opening two years ago, the hospital has received over 100,000 patients and conducted around 1,000 dental implants and dental braces each.
Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President - Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, said: “We all know that a smile is contagious and is the best ornament one could wear. On top of that, when our teeth are white, bright and shiny, the smile can also boost confidence and enhance our social life.
“Our new campaign is not only designed to engage people in a fun activity but also helps drive awareness on dental health hygiene. Moreover, participants also get a chance to win a variety of prizes while learning about oral health.”
To register, log on to https://festival.thumbay.com/services/best-smile/
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-shut schools in 19 nations risk...
Governments have too often shut down schools and kept them closed for ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for trying to smuggle drugs in...
The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport (DXB). READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Tailgating accidents down by 54%...
19,327 motorists fined for the serious traffic offence between... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: How a wheelchair-bound Emirati started...
The lady suffers from several health conditions such as obesity, end-... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, its people are Sheikh Mohamed's first...
The two leaders also discussed a number of issues related to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light