UAE: Take out your best smile to win phones, laptops and more

Thumbay Group has launched a ‘Best Smile Contest’ that will see winners bag prizes worth Dh1,500.

Participants can win cash prizes, laptops, phones and vouchers, including for antibody and PCR tests.

The contest is part of Thumbay’s ongoing Online Summer Health Festival.

Participants just need to take a photo of themselves smiling and upload it on the summer festival website.

An initiative of Thumbay Dental Hospital, the entries for the competition are open to all UAE residents. They can be turned in until August 31, 2021, and the winners will be announced in mid-September.

Thumbay Dental Hospital is an academic hospital, part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS). Since its opening two years ago, the hospital has received over 100,000 patients and conducted around 1,000 dental implants and dental braces each.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President - Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, said: “We all know that a smile is contagious and is the best ornament one could wear. On top of that, when our teeth are white, bright and shiny, the smile can also boost confidence and enhance our social life.

“Our new campaign is not only designed to engage people in a fun activity but also helps drive awareness on dental health hygiene. Moreover, participants also get a chance to win a variety of prizes while learning about oral health.”

To register, log on to https://festival.thumbay.com/services/best-smile/

